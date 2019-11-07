Swati Rajput in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Swati Rajput has been part of several television soaps including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Prithvi Vallabh and Tum Dena Saath Mera. She is now gearing up for her new project.

The actress has bagged a role in Patiala Babes.

Sony TV’s Patiala Babes which premiered last year brought a refreshing story about a mother-daughter's bonding and their sweet-sour relationship. The show stars Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma. Now, the show is about to take its first leap and the makers have already started roping in new faces for the track post leap. According to the media reports, Swati is all set to join the cast. The actress will have a prominent part to play in Mini’s life after the leap as the show will completely focus on Mini.