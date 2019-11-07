News

Swati Rajput in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: Swati Rajput has been part of several television soaps including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Prithvi Vallabh and Tum Dena Saath Mera. She is now gearing up for her new project.

The actress has bagged a role in Patiala Babes.

Sony TV’s Patiala Babes which premiered last year brought a refreshing story about a mother-daughter's bonding and their sweet-sour relationship. The show stars Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma. Now, the show is about to take its first leap and the makers have already started roping in new faces for the track post leap. According to the media reports, Swati is all set to join the cast. The actress will have a prominent part to play in Mini’s life after the leap as the show will completely focus on Mini.

Tags > Swati Rajput, Patiala Babes, Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Prithvi Vallabh, Tum dena saath mera, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days