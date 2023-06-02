Swati Sharma or Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishaani is majorly missing This co-star on set, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 19:22
Swati Sharma or Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishaani is majorly missing This co-star on set, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read:   Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mansi makes an entrance, Sam has a son?

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We see that Swati Sharma has built a great friendship with co-star Jayati Narula who essays the role of Alia. Possibly the actress was absent on set and Swati was majorly missing her friend.

However, she had an interesting way of coping with the absence of Jayati!

Check it out!

We had previously reported about how Jayati loves Samosas and was seen justifying her “healthy” diet. Similarly, now Swati seems to have resorted to Jayati’s diet!

Isn’t that adorable?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one when they will be in front of the media. Revati is gifting Nayan an expensive Diamond necklace but the box turns out empty and Sam alerts Revati of the same.

Malati and Revati then bump into each other and the necklace falls out of her purse to which Revati accuses her of stealing. She then recalls how she trapped Malti to exact revenge on Nayan. Nayan then comes in defense of her mother and states that she would never steal anything or do something so wrong in her daughter’s house.

Also read: BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha StarPlus TellyChakkar TV news movies OTT digital Bollywood BTS Ruhi Armaan Sargun Kaur Luthra bharat Ahlawat Alia Ishani Swati Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare
MUMBAI:Aamir Khan is not just an actor but he also produces projects which stars other actors. The superstar has...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Vanraj curses Toshu; Maya reveals her past
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and...
Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event
MUMBAI:Former Bollywood actor and director Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
Shesha aka Adaa Khan reveals the Different Bonds she shares with her Naagin 6 co-stars, check out
Shesha aka Adaa Khan reveals the Different Bonds she shares with her Naagin 6 co-stars, check out
Bigg Boss 16 finale: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace the finale of the show alongside Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16 finale: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace the finale of the show alongside Salman Khan
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here