Sway, Spin, Whirl and Twirl to the hottest beats this International Dance Day with a special blockbuster binge only on &flix

MUMBAI: This International Dance Day, it’s time to get off the couch and fine tune your hips to some of the most popular movies that will get you tapping your feet in no time. It’s time to brighten your day and set hues for all those feeling gloomy during this period. For all the viewers out there looking to break a leg, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, brings to you a back-to-back movie marathon that is sure to get you grooving this Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 9 AM onwards. With sensational hits like the Step Up series and StreetDance 2 that had everyone popping and locking to the tunes of ‘Crank that’, &flix has set the stage for the greatest dance-off battle ever seen on screen.

The Step Up series revolves around a fresh bunch of newbies who form a team to compete for the highest coveted trophy and honour of being the fiercest performers on the street. The all-star cast consists of some of the world’s biggest performers like Channing Tatum, Adam G. Sevani and Robert Hoffman among others that dance to the tunes of most popular hip-hop beats of that time. StreetDance 2 also follows a similar plot of a solo artist on a quest to bring together the greatest dancers in all of Europe to beat the world’s best dance crew at the ultimate showdown. This movie is sure to keep viewers on the edge, sometimes also creating slight panic attacks with death-defying stunts and dance moves that simply makes for a must watch.

Where do you draw a line to beat the best?