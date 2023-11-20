Sweet! Check out Kundali Bhagya famed Shraddha Arya's birthday message for THIS special man in her life

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 17:16
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. 

The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress shared a heartwarming story for someone special in her life and it is not her husband. We are talking about her father.

Shraddha shared a unseen and candid picture with her dad on her Instagram page and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to My Dear Daddy! I Love You So Much! Tum Jeeyo Hazaron Saal…”

Check out her adorable post and picture here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

About Author

Latest Video