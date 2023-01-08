Sweet! Pankhuri Awasthi shares delightful pictures with her twin babies and hubby Gautam Rode, fans react

Pankhuri delivered her babies through C-Section and the couple assured everyone that she was doing fine. Pankhuri has now taken to her social media account to share some adorable pictures with her family.
Gautam rode

MUMBAI : TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl. The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine” 

Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud as they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital.

She captioned it, “There are years that ask questions and then there are years that answer them!”

Actress Pooja Baneerjee wrote, “Bless you all”, Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless always  sooooo happy for u guys”, Niyati Fatnani wrote, “So cute. Congratulations”. Meanwhile fans also loved the little glimpse of Pankhuri and Gautam’s family. One wrote, “While you will have double the happiness and double the cuddles, you will also have double the cries and double the troubles. Congratulations, in double”, another wrote, “OMG ! I m really happy for your multiplied blessings from God ! Congratulations and God bless 4 of you !” one commented, “Congratulations to both of you  you deserve all happiness  may God bless you always Rode's family”

Check out her post here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and films, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

