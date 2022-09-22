Sweet! Paras Kalnawat gets unshaken support for his performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from his Anupamaa co-stars

Paras is not only getting rave reviews by the judges of the show for his performances but is also winning the hearts of his fans and the audiences of the show.

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat won the hearts of his fans earlier with his performance as Samar Shah in the popular Television show Anupamaa, which aired on Star Plus. He left the show a while back but fans still remember him as the handsome Samar who stole their hearts with his impeccable performance. The talented actor has a huge fan following and has a great rapport with the Anupamaa co-stars as well. The actors from the Star Plus show have extended their love and support to him for acing his dance game on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV, and here’s the proof.

Television actor Paras Kalnawat is at present seen as a contestant on the popular and most loved dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, which airs on Colors TV. The show started airing from 3rd September 2022. Paras is not only getting rave reviews by the judges of the show for his performances but is also winning the hearts of his fans and the audiences of the show.

The judges of JDJ include Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress/model Nora Fatehi and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. 

Paras’ Anupamaa family extended their support for the actor on the reality show. Right from Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra, Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah, Muskan Bamne, to Jaswin Kaur, all gave a shout out to the actor and fabulous dancer, supporting him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on their respective social media posts. 

For the unversed, Paras was ousted from Anupamaa a while back.  

