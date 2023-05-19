Sweet! Reem Shaikh wishes her ‘bestie’ Zain Imam with a cute post, check it out

MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular actresses of the new lot. She is currently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Reem has worked with Zain Imam in the show Fanna Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan and the two have been close friends ever since. On the occasion of his birthday, the gorgeous actress has shared a couple of goofy and cute pictures of the duo, wishing him a happy birthday.

Reem captioned the pictures, “Not a single day passes by where I don’t go into deep thinking ‘why is this annoying/irritating/saddu/ mota / Ajeeb human being still my bestie’ But then also not a single day can pass by without having your annoying ass around.

Happiest birthday bestieeee,

Congratulations on your new venture @za.byzain Moteeee bhalu.

I’m so so proud of you , may Allah bless you with everything you wish for because you have a heart of gold, May allah always keep you health. “

The actress has also worked on several television shows such as Tujhse Hai Raabta, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, etc. Reem started her career as a child artist in the serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.

Fans are loving her portrayal of Isha on the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and are often curious about what will happen next on the show.

