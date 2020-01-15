Sweta Keswani shares sizzling photograph from her vacation!

MUMBAI: After doing many TV commercials, actress Sweta Keswani entered television with shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Her performances, especially in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, gained her critical acclaim.

The diva is making the most of her holiday in Mexico. She shared a photo in which she can be seen looking stunning in a printed bikini. She is also sporting messy beach hair and holding a Paella in her hand. Sweta captioned the photo as, 'Love Paella !!! #foodlover #foodie #paella #mexicanmemes #mexico #holidayseason #travelgram #travel #traveldiaries2020 #bikini #beachhair #chillin.'

Have a look.

Credits: TOI