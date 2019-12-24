T-Series to produce Television fiction shows?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been keeping its readers updated with the minutest information from the world of television and Bollywood.

According to our highly placed sources, popular music label and movies studio, T-series will also most probably be entering the space of Television shows production. A source said, "People from T-series are quite keen on getting into shows production for Television. If things fall at place, they might soon come up with a Television show".



Are you excited for the shows produced by T-Series?



