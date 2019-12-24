News

T-Series to produce Television fiction shows?

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 Dec 2019 08:23 PM
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been keeping its readers updated with the minutest information from the world of television and Bollywood. 
 
And once again, we are back with the daily dose of exclusive news. There is no doubt about the fact that with changing times and evolution of the digital medium, web shows and TV shows which are successful have the capacity to earn more capital than films. A lot of new production houses are getting into this money minting industry!

According to our highly placed sources, popular music label and movies studio, T-series will also most probably be entering the space of Television shows production. A source said, "People from T-series are quite keen on getting into shows production for Television. If things fall at place, they might soon come up with a Television show".

