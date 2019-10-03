Taapsee Pannu gears up for a physical transformation for Rashmi Rocket

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, who played the role of a hockey player in Soorma and an old sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh, is gearing up for another challenging sports-based film titled Rashmi Rocket.



Taapsee is all set to work on her physical transformation in order to attain an athlete like body for the film. Speaking to Times Of India, the actress revealed that she will commence training from this month itself with the aim of building a body like a sportsperson. She will be in the company of an entourage consisting of a trainer, a nutritionist and a physiotherapist who will guide and train her to transform into an athlete that she needs to become for her film.



The film is said to be a fictional story, although a lot of inspiration has been drawn from real-life sports stars. The film is not a biopic; however, it has a real-life approach.