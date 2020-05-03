Taarak Mehta actor Nirmal Soni aka Dr Hathi flaunts his culinary skills

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Taarak Mehta actor Nirmal Soni, who plays the role of Dr Hathi in the show, is keeping himself busy by indulging into cooking. The actor loves food and tries to experiment. Being a foodie he likes to cook different types of dishes. And now in the midst of quarantine, he is using his culinary skills to the best.

TellyChakkar has a video of the actor where he is seen cooking yummy pasta. Yes, he is shown the entire procedure of cooking the dish and we must say the end results are just perfect!

Take a look!