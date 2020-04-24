Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat plays Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao' on piano brilliantly

MUMBAI: In the midst of quarantine, the famous Spanish web-series Money Heist has been trending and how. The moment the fourth season went online, the social media was flooded with eagerness. There are millions of people who are in love with the series and its starcast and also its song Bella Ciao.

We have already come across Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Manish Paul surprising us by playing Bella Ciao tunes on piano. Now, look who impresses us with his hidden talent?

Well, we are talking about actor Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj has released a video of him playing the iconic tune of the song 'Bella Ciao' on his Instagram profile.

Take a look!