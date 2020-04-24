News

Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat plays Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao' on piano brilliantly

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
24 Apr 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: In the midst of quarantine, the famous Spanish web-series Money Heist has been trending and how. The moment the fourth season went online, the social media was flooded with eagerness. There are millions of people who are in love with the series and its starcast and also its song Bella Ciao.

We have already come across Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Manish Paul surprising us by playing Bella Ciao tunes on piano. Now, look who impresses us with his hidden talent?

Well, we are talking about actor Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj has released a video of him playing the iconic tune of the song 'Bella Ciao' on his Instagram profile.

Take a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat) on

Tags SAB TV Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Tapu Raj Anadkat Bella Ciao Money Heist TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here