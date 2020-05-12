Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat mimics Bollywood stars SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and others

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms which never fails to entertain the audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In spite being one of the longest running shows it has always managed to rule hearts and charts. The uniqueness about the show is that not only leads but the entire star cast of Taarak Mehta is popular and enjoys immense fan following.

One of the actors from Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is not hit in the show but also rules on social media platforms. In the midst of lockdown Raj has been constantly keeping his fans entertained with his fun videos.

And now the movie buff Raj has enacted famous Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol amongst others.

Take a look!

