Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat’s BIG achievement

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tapu in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has become a hot favourite among the viewers. The actor who stepped into the shoes of Bhavya Gandhi is doing complete justice to the role.

Undoubtedly, he is riding high on success. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following. They adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

It was a tough challenge for Raj, as he entered the show as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi who had already created a mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Raj’s stellar performance in the show helped him get acceptance among the viewers and immense love from his fans.

Raj recently surprised his fans by opening his own YouTube channel. And guess what just in a month’s time he has crossed 200K subscribers.

The actor has uploaded a video where he is seen dancing and thanking his fans. Take a look!