Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal MISSES co-star Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who depicts the role of Roshan Sodhi, is on a nostalgia mode

The actress is missing co-star Disha Vakani who has been away from the show for quite a while now.

Jennifer and Disha share a great bond. During free time on sets the actress indulge into clicking fun pictures.

On missing Disha, Jennifer shared few throwback pictures on her Instagram, mentioning, “Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)...now a days due to no shooting mode coz of Corono virus, got time to check my old pics... Got these pics which were clicked when we were in playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)...As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood... and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)... posting some unseen pics... miss u dish...wil post more as and when I find more in my khazaana...”