Taarak Mehta actress Munmun Dutta hits back at trolls

MUMBAI: Actress Munmun Dutta is popularly known for her character of Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's longest-running hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Bong beauty has become a household name after the show, and her career has only been going upwards ever since.

However, an actor’s life is not easy. From working around the clock to being judged and trolled, it gets difficult to retain your sanity in such situations. These days, actors get trolled on social media for no reason. However, celebrities have now learnt the art to shut the mouths of trollers.

Similarly, Munmun also knows how and when to hit back at trollers. The actress shared a story on her Instagram profile for negative people and trollers who pass unwanted comments. She mentioned how she handles these kinds of trollers.

She wrote, “Half of the trolls and negative people on my profile don’t even know that they have been restricted AF. And they keep barking and posting comments which are automatically hidden and deleted. Thanks Instagram you rock!”

Well done, Munmun!