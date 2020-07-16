Taarak Mehta actress Sonalika Joshi shares good news about her daughter

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi has become quite famous after her character portrayal as Madhvi, is on cloud nine!

Reason?

Well, the actress is jumping with joy as her real-life daughter has passed her 12th standard examinations with flying colours.

Yes, Sonalika shared this good news on her Instagram handle by announcing about her daughter scoring 93% in class 12 and she is proud to be her mother.

Sonalika’s reel daughter Sonu played by Palak Sidhwani congratulated by commenting on the post!

Take a look!