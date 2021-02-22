Taarak Mehta: After Selling Off Gada Electronics, Jethalal To Exit Gokuldhaam Society

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethaalal is plagued by challenges in his business. With no money in hand to purchase new inventory and with a massive chunk of it lost to Bhogilal, Jethaalal is facing a big financial crises. With no money to pay salaries and bills, he is left with no choice but to consider selling Gada Electronics. But that, unfortunately, is not the end of it for Jethaalal. Without Gada Electronics, Jethaalal has no other source of income and will most probably have to leave the city to go back to his home in Kutch.

The very thought of leaving his friends and Gokuldhaam Society makes Jethaalal very sad and unhappy. But what needs to be done, needs to be done.

Will the Gada family have no other choice but to leave Gokuldhaam? What will Nattu Kaka and Bagha do if Gada Electronics shuts down? Will someone or some miracle save Jethaalal and his Gada Electronics?