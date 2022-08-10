Taarak Mehta aka Sachin Shroff, is all set to get married to a family friend, But who is she? Find out details about this mystery lady here!

Sachin has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans. Sachin is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on 25th February.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 17:51
Taarak Mehta aka Sachin Shroff, is all set to get married to a family friend, But who is she? Find out details about this myster

MUMBAI :Sachin Shroff is all set to get married and friends and colleagues from the industry gathered to celebrate with him.

Sachin has now taken up the character of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Shailesh Lodha quit the show and was also part of StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein previously, and most of Ghum team was present to join in the celebration.

ALSO READ:  MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

Sachin Shroff has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has finally found a life partner in Chandni as he all set to tie the knot for the second time. Reports suggest that her name was kept under wraps and that she is a family friend, whom he knew for a while.

But who is Chandni, well reports suggest that she has been a family friend of the actor for a while now. Actually she has been friends with Sachin’s sister and he has known her in passing.

This is also an arranged marriage, to which teh actor agreed for, because of his family and later of when he met Chandni, they connected as well.

Chandni is not a part of the entertainment industry and actually she is an Interior designer and a part time event organizer. There has been a lot of mystery around her but for good reason, since the annoycemnt of Sachin’s marriage, there has also been a alot of talk about his previous marriage to actor Juhi Parmar, which ended in a divorce in 2018.

Sachin has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans. Sachin is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on 25th February.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings

    

 

Sachin Shroff Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Chandni Sachin shroff Marriage Juhi Parmar Balika Vadhu Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 17:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Taarak Mehta aka Sachin Shroff, is all set to get married to a family friend, But who is she? Find out details about this mystery lady here!
MUMBAI :Sachin Shroff is all set to get married and friends and colleagues from the industry gathered to celebrate with...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu agrees to marry Mahir while Prachi is all set to marry Josh
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav feels Abhinav is the right guy for Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
MUMBAI :From movies to advertisements to red carpets, our Bollywood actresses always look gorgeous and makeup is...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Balwinder confuses Malishka for Lakshmi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kumkum Bhagya’s this actress gives a glimpse of her fun Island vacation
Kumkum Bhagya’s this actress gives a glimpse of her fun Island vacation
TV Industry stars gather in Jubilation as Sachin Shroff gets ready to tie the knot; attend the Cocktail Party and join celebrate
TV Industry stars gather in Jubilation as Sachin Shroff gets ready to tie the knot; attend the Cocktail Party and join celebrate the Happy Couple
Mitaali Nag honoured by Star Plus for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: I appreciate the thoughtfulness and respect showed to me
Mitaali Nag honoured by Star Plus for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: I appreciate the thoughtfulness and respect showed to me
Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”
Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao, “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupama, GHKKPM retain their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupamaa, GHKKPM retains their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat make an entry in the top 20, and The Kapil Sharma Show Drops out of the Top 20, Check out the full details of the ratings her
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings