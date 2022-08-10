Taarak Mehta aka Sachin Shroff, is all set to get married to a family friend, But who is she? Find out details about this mystery lady here!

MUMBAI :Sachin Shroff is all set to get married and friends and colleagues from the industry gathered to celebrate with him.

Sachin has now taken up the character of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Shailesh Lodha quit the show and was also part of StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein previously, and most of Ghum team was present to join in the celebration.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

Sachin Shroff has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has finally found a life partner in Chandni as he all set to tie the knot for the second time. Reports suggest that her name was kept under wraps and that she is a family friend, whom he knew for a while.

But who is Chandni, well reports suggest that she has been a family friend of the actor for a while now. Actually she has been friends with Sachin’s sister and he has known her in passing.

This is also an arranged marriage, to which teh actor agreed for, because of his family and later of when he met Chandni, they connected as well.

Chandni is not a part of the entertainment industry and actually she is an Interior designer and a part time event organizer. There has been a lot of mystery around her but for good reason, since the annoycemnt of Sachin’s marriage, there has also been a alot of talk about his previous marriage to actor Juhi Parmar, which ended in a divorce in 2018.

Sachin has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans. Sachin is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on 25th February.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings