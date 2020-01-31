Taarak Mehta: ‘Chamatkari’ Ring Promises To End Popatlal’s Bachelorhood

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the residents of Gokuldham Society have been trying to convince Bagha that there is no such thing as a ‘chamatkari’ ring.

However, Bagha is completely taken in by the string of positive events that happen to him post his wearing the ring. In the evening, when all the residents of Gokuldham Society have their usual get together over Soda at Abdul’s shop, Bagha returns with the dues from Jethaa Lal’s old client which was pending for a very long time. Bagha believes it happened because of the ring he is wearing and tries to convince Gokuldham’s residents about it. Popat Lal shows interest and asks Bagha about the ring and how to procure it. Popat Lal invites Bagha to his house and he orders a ring from the telemarketing company.

Next day Popat Lal is very impatient about receiving the ring and paces up and down in the Society compound till it is delivered to him. Immediately on wearing the ring he sends out a prayer about his wish to get married. Within a few hours Popat Lal receives a call from the marriage bureau, from whom he hadn’t heard for months, for a possible match. Popat Lal is very excited about this sudden turn of events and feels confident that maybe the ring will finally help him find a match.

Will Popat Lal’s meeting arranged by the marriage bureau end up in a marriage proposal? Will the ring really do wonders and his much anticipated match-making work out? Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.