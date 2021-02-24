Taarak Mehta: Champakklal To His Son’s Rescue, Bails Out Gada Electronics

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see that with no choice left, Jethaalal decides to sell his Gada Electronics. He has even found a potential buyer and the deal is almost confirm. He has made up his mind to go ahead with the same however, before going ahead with it, Jethaalal decides to confide about it and about the financial crises to his father and son.

Jethaalal goes to Champakklal and Tapu’s room and explains to them the state of affairs in Gada Electronics. He informs them about how Bhogilal owes him money and that he is not in a position to repay him. And with no cash, he is unable to procure any new inventory to sell to his customers. Summing it up, he tells them about his decision to sell Gada Electronics. It breaks Champakklal to see his son helpless and cornered and immediately offers a solution to save his son’s shop. Champakklal reminds Jethaalal about their ancestral land back in their village and tells Jethaalal that by selling it off, he should be able to retain possession of Gada Electronics. Although Jethaalal protests against selling the land, Champakklal assures him that it was for such unforeseen circumstances that he had kept the land for so long.

So will Champakklal save the day? Does Jethaalal get to keep his Gada Electronics? Or wait, does the selling of the land bring more trouble to Jethaalal? To find out, watch the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.