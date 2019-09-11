Taarak Mehta: Chandrayaan-2 themed decoration in Gokuldham Ganeshotsav 2019

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is gearing up to welcome bappa at Gokuldham Society.



This year, the residents of Gokuldham Society are in for a pleasant surprise as Tapu Sena has decorated the Ganapati pandal to pay tribute to the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2. India’s second lunar mission is presently underway and is making efforts to reestablish communication with the lander, which is very critical in the success of the mission. For this, the entire country has come together to convey its support to the team of scientists at ISRO, and Gokuldham Society too is praying to the remover of obstacles Ganapati Bappa for his blessings to make the mission a success.



'Like every year, we wanted to do something that is progressive and brings people together for a united cause. Chandrayaan-2 is one of India’s most progressive lunar missions, and we wanted to celebrate the efforts of our scientists at ISRO who made it possible for India to reach the moon. Tapu Sena wishes to convey to our scientists that they are the real heroes and that the youth of the country respects them greatly,' says Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu.



Thankfully, this year, Tapu Sena had decided to decorate the club house instead of the pandal, like they do each year. The rains that broke the pandal the previous evening would most definitely have damaged the decorations too.



'The pandal had collapsed only the evening before Bappa’s arrival, and still, against all odds, it was restored just in time. This is no short of a miracle, and we believe it must have been Bappa’s blessings that made it happen. Similarly, we, along with the rest of the country, are praying to Bappa to make a miracle happen and help our scientists reestablish contact with the lander,' says Sonalika Joshi, who plays the role of Mrs. Madhavi Bhide.



'We are all very proud of Tapu Sena for such an exemplary creation. This goes to show that the children not only work as a team but also have the foresight to contribute within their means to the nation. We all are praying to Ganapati Bappa to bless us, especially our scientists, so that their efforts don’t go in vain,' says Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Mr. Atmaram Bhide.