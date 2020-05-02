Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali surprises fans with septum piercing

MUMBAI: Septum piercing is the hot new trend now!

A septum piercing is a piercing that goes through your nasal septum, a.k.a that bit between your nostrils.

We have seen many Hollywood and Bollywood actresses pulling off a septum piercing. Recently television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, had got septum piercing done. And now we have come across to another TV actress following the trend!

Well, we are talking about beautiful Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Nidhi has shared a few pictures on her Instagram flaunting her new style. The actress received a lot of compliments while some did not really like the look.

Well, what do you guys think?