THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor was first the writer of the show

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one most loved shows of the small screen. The sitcom which has been running on the small screens for more than a decade has become everyone's favourite.

The show gained huge popularity over the years because of its light-hearted comedy. There is never a dull moment in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and that's what makes it watchable for the viewers.

Every character of the show has its own uniqueness which makes them a hit among the viewers. Be it Jethalal or Bhide, all the actors have made their characters so lively that it is a real delight to watch them on the small screen.

We have heard a lot of interesting stories behind every actor of the about how they bagged the role. Here's another one which will simply leave you amazed.

Tanuj Mahasabde plays the role of scientist Krishnan Iyer in the show. The actor has perfectly nailed the role of a South Indian man who is married to Bengali beauty Babita played by Munmun Dutta.

Well, not many are aware that Tanuj started off as writer in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

However, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the show suggested the producer to cast him for the role of Iyer and the rest is history.

Isn't that amazing?

