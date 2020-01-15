Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has never taken a LEAP to boost its RATINGS!

MUMBAI: From engaging audiences for over a decade to continuing to be the one of the longest-running series, Neela Telefilms’ show Taarak Mehta Ka

Ooltah Chashma has become the cult comedy of the small screen.



What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast. But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show who make the plots interesting. Narrating the plots and setting out sub-plots is something creatives excel at, and they make sure that in every episode, all the characters are given equal light. Along with this, it is also the one show which has sustained with wonderful ratings o the BARC charts. While the track stories are entertaining, there are many shows which have to take a leap and have a change of perspective to the storyline for the audience to gain interest. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma does not have to do that.



When asked the audience about how much do they love watching the show, the viewers had different opinions.



Piya Banerjee shared, "I love watching the show. And it has never been boring. The characters are the same but still I find it entertaining."



Pratik Rathod, a student said, "I like watching the show with my family. It is light hearted. Though the characters are the same but it

has manged to keep the entertainment alive even today. I sometimes watch the episodes again in repeat too."



Prerna Arora, a choreographer expressed, "I hardly get time for myself but whenever I do, I watch the show and it is a good stress buster."