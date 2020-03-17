Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma hits another record and it's unbelievable

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of the small screen. The sitcom has become famous nationwide and so are the characters of the show.

Taarak Mehta show has been entertaining the viewers for more than a decade and its unstoppable. The show has given us every reason to laugh and the viewers simply love it.

TMKOC has broken several records in the past to become a number one show of the small screen.

And now, it's time for the diehard fans of the show as well as its star cast to rejoice as the popular comedy series have touched another milestone.

Taraakh Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Youtube handle has clocked a whopping 1 million followers. Yes, you heard it right! Now that definitely is a huge number and calls for a celebration too.

TMKOC's official Instagram account shared this news on Instagram and we can't keep calm.

Take a look at the post:

Well, the show's popularity is rising with every passing day and the achievements are proof that Taarak Mehta show is here to stay for many more years and rule the small screen.

Here's wishing the entire team of TMKOC many congratulations for 1M followers on Youtube.