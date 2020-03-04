Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actor completes 3 years on the show; pens sweet note

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has completed three years on the show.

The actor expressed his feelings on working with one of the longest running shows on television. Raj wrote in his caption, that he started his journey three years ago on third of March in 2017 and it has been wonderful since then.

Raj went on to thank the whole family of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with a special mention to Asit Kumar Modi, the creator of the show. After being recognised on the show Raj has gained immense fame and fan following.

He thanked his fans and followers for the love and support they have given him. Raj’s friends also congratulated him via social media on successfully completing three years with the show.

Here’s what the actor wrote in his caption: 'Today Is A Memorable Day .... On 3/3/2017 I Started My Journey In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah It's Been 3 Wonderful Years So Far And Still Counting. (sic)'.

Have a look.