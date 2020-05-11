Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kush Shah aka Goli’s CHILDHOOD PICTURE is too ADORABLE for words

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has immense fan-following.

Actor Kush Shah, who plays the character of Goli enjoys a loyal fan following. They adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

TellyChakkar.com laid its hands on Kush’s childhood picture. In the picture which looks like his pre-primary identity card snap, is too adorable and will leave the audience with an urge to pull his chubby cheeks.

Have a look at the picture:

Must say, the actor was a cutie since his childhood days.

Show some love for Kush in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.