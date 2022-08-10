Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji gives a piece of good news about this

MUMBAI :Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running Tv shows of Indian cinema. Its witty humor, dialogues, and amazing performances have been winning the hearts of viewers for years on end. Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the show is a travel enthusiast and likes to keep her fans updated with the ongoings in her life and on the sets.

The actress plays one of the favorite characters from the Sab TV show and fans love to follow her social media profiles as they get to know more about the actress.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was out of the BARC for a long time but recently, thanks to the refreshing storylines and the amazing characters, the show has started to perform amazingly well and has also entered the BARC once again.

Earlier, she had updated her fans through her social media handles saying, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.”

The actress was on a vacation in Europe and had arrived just two days back in Germany on a train from Interlaken, Switzerland.

While the fans only want Munmun’s fast and healthy recovery, this time the actress has given a piece of good news by posting about the progress in the situation.

The actress has written about how she is slowly getting well. Check out the image below:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.