Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bapu Ji scolds Jethalal for not getting his specs on time

MUMBAI: In today's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal visits fraud optician Chashmah Mahal to collect Bapuji's specs, but he realizes that he has been duped. Jethalal learns that he has committed a blunder by trusting the owner of Chashmah Mahal after seeing another customer complaining about the order he had placed three days ago. Immediately after knowing that he won't get the specs on time, Jethalal asks the optician to return his money. But the fraudster refuses to give the money. However, after Jethalal insists he must return his money, the Chashmah Mahal owner deducts Rs 1000 and returns Rs 3000. After incurring a loss of Rs 1000, Jethalal reluctantly visits Chimanlal optician to place the order. After seeing Jethalal at his shop, Chimanlal taunts him, but after knowing that he is Champaklal Jayantilal Gada's son, the former treats him respectfully. However, he clarifies that he would deliver it only on the next day.



Upset after knowing that he would have to face Bapuji's wrath, Jethalal initially decides not to go home. But eventually, he hesitantly calls him to update him about the goof up. And as expected, he gets an earful from Bapuji who wonders how he will manage without his specs for one more day. Jethalal narrates the entire chain of events and gets scolded after revealing that he chose Chashmah Mahal over Chimanlal optician. Bapuji yells at Jethalal for not following his instructions and gets so furious that he asks Bhide to disconnect the call.



After fuming at Jethalal, Bapuji insists that Bhide must take him to a shop to buy an electronic BP checking monitor for his friend. Bhide refuses to fear that Jethalal would shout at him for taking his father out without his consent. But poor Bhide is left with no alternative after Bapuji orders him to take him on his Sakharam. Thus, Bhide sets out on an "adventurous" journey with Bapuji.