Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 15 glorious years of laughter and life lessons on Sony SAB

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a beloved sitcom that has been entertaining audiences across genders and age groups with its heartwarming stories and infectious humour, is all set to complete 15 glorious years on 28th July, this year. Launched back in 2008 on Sony SAB, the show has successfully bagged the title of one of the longest-running show on Indian television and features amongst the top 10 shows in the Hindi general entertainment category year on year. It has been spreading joy and laughter for a decade and a half and enthralling audiences with its memorable characters, witty dialogues, and endearing storyline. In addition to its massive fan base on television, the show also dominates the digital space with an overwhelming number of shares and discussions on a regular basis.

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on late Gujarati columnist/writer Taarak Mehta's Duniya Ne Undha Chashma and has set a benchmark for family-friendly entertainment in the Indian television industry. On its 15th anniversary, the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the viewers for their unwavering support and promises to continue spreading laughter and positivity in the years to come.

Mr. N.P. Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India,

“Television is a canvas that allows us to paint stories that touch the hearts of millions. It’s our constant endeavour to create content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on our viewers. We believe in breaking barriers, defying conventions, and presenting unique concepts that resonate with diverse audiences. Together we strive to weave laughter, emotions, and relatability into every show, creating an unforgettable viewing experience. Our journey is fuelled by the love and support of our audience, and we remain committed to delivering joyful moments that unite families and spread smiles across the nation. On the occasion of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s 15th anniversary, I congratulate the entire team and crew on this significant milestone.”

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony SAB

“At Sony SAB, we are dedicated to presenting stories that deeply touch the hearts of our viewers, evoking strong emotions. Our aim is to create relatable characters, that our viewers can resonate with and develop a genuine emotional connection with. Celebrating a momentous milestone, the 15-year journey of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has captured the hearts of many. The channel's focus remains on producing family-friendly content that appeals to audiences of all ages, showcasing our passion for quality storytelling. We want to be known for weaving stories like Taarak Mehta, which take viewers on an enjoyable ride while leaving a lasting impact.”

Asit Kumarr Modi, Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

"When we began this endeavour 15 years ago, we never imagined the immense love and appreciation that would come our way. It feels like it was just yesterday that we started this incredible journey. To witness the love and acceptance of our viewers over the years has been nothing short of a blessing. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not just been a show but a way of life for me. The show’s success lies in its ability to bring people together through laughter and to showcase the importance of relationships and values in today's fast-paced world."

