Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Check out Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's FIRST SCENE

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running television shows. The tale and the characters are immensely popular among the loyal viewers. Daya is one such popular character. However, fans have been wondering whether or not Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show as Daya.



Her comeback on the show after two long years is highly anticipated. Earlier Asit Modi, the maker of the show had said that Dayaben would return to the show, but it will take some time. On the other hand, Disha Vakani’s husband Mayur Pandya told Bombay Times that Disha Vakani has shot for a portion of the episode, but the talks with the makers are unsolved and that she would not return to the show.



It was also earlier reported that Disha Vakani has shot for a special scene where she will be seen having a one-sided conversation on the show with her on-screen husband Jethalal, which is played by Dilip Kumar. Now, a video of that scene has surfaced online and finally, Dayaben has made an appearance on the show after such a long time. In the video, we can see Jethalal imagining Dayaben as he reads a letter written by her. While reading the letter, a video of Dayaben is played where she says that she really misses everyone in Gokuldham society and that she cannot wait to come back. However, she has kept a condition and that is, when she returned, they would all play Garba non-stop.