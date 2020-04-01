Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Continue Spreading Happiness & Positivity By Entertaining Audiences Through Its Social Media Platforms

MUMBAI: In the ensuing lockdown to arrest the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, India’s much loved family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), like many other TV shows, has been airing its reruns. However the show’s producers - Neela Film Productions Private Limited have come up with a plan to continue spreading happiness and positivity by entertaining its audiences in a unique way. Harnessing the reach and popularity of its social media platforms, the show’s characters will shortly be seen engaging with fans and followers with a new routine.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists will be seen sharing moments of their daily lives from their homes. TMKOC will post a daily chore or activity that they are practicing at home including yoga, work-out, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favorite movies or shows and reading books, among other things. They will appeal and inspire it's audiences to post a video of their routine and the same will be streamed online on TMKOC’s social media platforms. The idea is to get audiences to involve their families and themselves in some constructive, productive, creative activities or simply spend quality time with their loved ones at home.

“We are at home since a week now and while it is nice to be spending quality time with the family, we are also missing our work family. This will be a great opportunity for us to keep in touch and share our lives at home with each other and also with our audiences. I have already created a set of videos which has me trying my hands at cooking, also a little bit of cleaning and not many people know that there’s a Shayar in me. So, for anyone who enjoys a little Shayari, I hope they will enjoy watching my videos,” says Samay Shah who plays the role of Gogi in the show.

“Over the last decade, there have been very few occasions when we haven’t seen each other for so long. The set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a second home for us and I am already a little nostalgic within a week of being away from the set. This opportunity to reconnect cheers me up and I am looking forward to reuniting even if from our own homes. I just pray that lockdown phase ends and we get to go back to work or as I see it, to having fun at work soonJ,” says Mandar Chadwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in the show.

The show and its characters have been helping raise awareness on the precautionary measures and hygiene processes to be followed during the lockdown. It has been advising its viewers and followers to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for containing the spread of the disease.