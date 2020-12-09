Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi would change THIS thing from the past

MUMBAI: The Television's very own Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has become a household name with his superhit show TMKOC which is a must-watch among comedy lovers. In fact, Jethalal goes down as one of the most iconic roles in Indian television history.

Thanks to such popularity, Dilip finally entered the world of social media by debuting on Instagram, a few months back. Even though he keeps sharing some interesting deets of his life through his account, there’s a lot more to explore about his life. We recently came across an interview which made our job easy and took us one step closer to the actor’s real life.

It was during an interview with YouTube channel, Sight And Insight, Dilip Joshi shared lots of real-life secrets. He also spoke on the success story of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During a rapid-fire segment, he was even asked about one thing he would love to change from the past. His answer introduced us to his hidden passion, which isn’t known to many

Dilip Joshi stated that he would love to train himself in singing and make a career as a singer as well apart from actor. Now, that’s one thing he would love to change from his past. Hope to see a glimpse of Dilip’s inner singer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very soon.

During the same interview, Dilip also shared his thoughts on nepotism. He said that he never faced any instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it. He further added, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na.” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business). However, he also added that chances should be given to talented people too, who don’t have any family background.

