Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to RETURN as Dayaben

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running sitcoms. With its intriguing narrative, the show has been successfully entertaining viewers for a long time. Now, the exciting update on the show is that finally Disha Vakani is all set to be seen on the show.



Dayaben is one of the most popular characters of the tale and Disha has popularised the character. However, she took a break from the show to embrace motherhood. Since a long time, the internet was buzzing with speculations of Disha exiting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after embracing motherhood. The news left the fans disappointed. However, now, latest reports suggest that she is all set to return on the show. Reports further mentioned that her entry into the show will be shown during Navratri (29 September-7 October).



A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that Neela Telefilms' Asit Modi (producer of the show in question) and Disha have finally agreed to work with each other again. FYI, Disha who was keeping herself away from shooting after embracing motherhood, has agreed to the production terms and conditions.