Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu DECODES the reason for the show's success.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been conducting various LIVE sessions with popular Television celebrities to help the audience kill the quarantine blues. After a magnum response on the LIVEs with Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Vijendra Khumeria and others, TellyChakkar.com connected with Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani of SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Palak was her candid best in the LIVE session. In the chat, Palak decoded the real reason according to her for the show’s success. She said, “Taarak Mehta cast is like a family even offscreen. The emotions and togetherness shown on screen is quite similar to the off-screen bond. When we sit together for scene discussions, there is so much respect to be seen for each other. There is always adulation and appreciation for each other’s work. Even the producer of the show is still quite involved and knows the minute details about every day shoot. I believe the passion, love and respect that the producer and the cast have towards the show has made it what it is today. A huge part of the show's success goes to it”.

