Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani shares a special DANCE VIDEO on the occasion of Women’s Day!

As the spirit of women’s day is being celebrated in full fervour, Palak shared a dance video to empower and encourage all women to be believe in themselves and be strong.
Palak Sindhwani

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani played the role of the grown up Sonu in SonySAB’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining the audience for more than 14 years now and is one of the superhits in the history of Indian Television.

Talking about Palak, she is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it! The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for the latest updates from her side. (Also Read: Palak Sindhwani does THIS when she is not shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma)

Fans cannot have enough of all what she posts through her social media handle and Palak has gained a massive fan following. From her fashion statements to her reels, everything she shares is appealing to the audience.

Now, as the spirit of women’s day is being celebrated in full fervour, Palak shared a dance video to empower and encourage all women to believe in themselves and be strong. She took to her social media handle to post a dance video on the song Subhanallah from the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Her post read: You are stronger than you think, You are more beautiful than you believe, You are more special than you know!! Thank you for building up other women, for loving yourselves, fighting for more, Thank you for being you, Aap sab sach mai SUBHANALLAH Ho!!

Take a look: (Also Read: Palak Sindhwani on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' completing 3,500 episodes)

Show your love for Palak in the comment section below!

