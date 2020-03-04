Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Andakat aka Tappu has a REASON to CELEBRATE!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has been running on the TV screens for almost 11 years and is very popular among the fans. Each character of the show has become a household name now.

It is one of the very few shows who not only gave recognition to the elads but also made almost all the characters of the show equally popular. Almost all the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a loyal fanbase and have become a household name.

One character that has received immense popularity is that of Tappu. The character was earlier essayed by Bhavya Gandhi. However, he left the show paving way for actor Raj Anadkat to carry forward the role of Tapendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu.

Raj have successfully completed three years in the show and it of course calls for a celebration.

The actor took to Instagram and expressed his feelings on completing three long years of being the naughty Tappu.

Have a look at the post:

Raj has proved his acting chops as Tappu and have acquired a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Show some love for Raj in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.