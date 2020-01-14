Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah LOSING its CHARM because of Bollywood cross promotions?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Taarak Mehta is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The characters are entertaining and tickle our funny bones throughout the show.



From engaging audiences for over a decade to continuing to be the one of the longest-running series, this Neela Telefilms’ show has become the cult comedy of the small screen.



What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast. But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show who make the plots interesting. Narrating the plots and setting out sub-plots is something creatives excel at, and they make sure that in every episode, all the characters are given equal light. Sometimes, it is Roshan. Other times, it is Bhide who probably has problems with his scooter. Iyer faces scientific issues, while Jethalal makes scenes hilarious with his naive comments. Not only that, the show also introduces guests such as Sunderlal, who add a different flavor to the entire story.



After a hard day's work, who wouldn't want to come home and watch some light-hearted situational comedy?



Along with this, the show has also become a promotional ground for Bollywood. Since the show follows a large viewership, there are a lot of actors coming down to promote their upcoming movies. However off late, there have been a lot of promotional episodes and somewhere, Taarak Mehta looses its premise.



Chandan Shah, a jeweler by profession shares, "I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasha over dinner. It kind of eases my mood. Promotional activities are okay but then the storyline gets disturbed and the ending and comedy flow is not the same."



Meenal Seth, a housewife says, "As soon as I see the actors coming in to promote the episode, I turn into another channel as I know it is not going to be a great episode as it normally is. Sure cross

promotion might help the makers in terms of many things but as a viewer, I am dissatisfied. If actors are coming in to promote, the comedy should scale higher and not lower."



Akshay Parekh opines, "I like watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma either ways as it is a stress buster. Doesn't really matter."



What are your thoughts on the same?