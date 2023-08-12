Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Must Read! All you need to know about Monaz Mevawalla, the new Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for a while now for various reasons. Now it is making headlines for the new Roshan Singh Sodhi who will be seen on the show. Monaz Mevawalla will be seen in lace of Jennifer Mistry.

After Jenniffer Mistry’s exit, Monaz Mevawalla will be playing the new Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show. Creator and Producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi, extended a warm welcome to Monaz, stating, "We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family. Her portrayal is anticipated to bring a new dimension to the already beloved series, captivating audiences with her performance."

For the unversed, Monaz was born on 26th December 1985. Her mother Asha Firdous Mevawalla worked at the Central Bank of India. Monaz has been part of many films including Kasoor. She attended Jai Hind College in Mumbai and went to Gujarat Law Society, Ahmedabad for further studies.

Apart from academics, Monaz also trained in Salsa dancing and also joined Shiamak Davar Dance Academy. She also has a pet dog Dino who she loves to bits.

She has been in TV shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Rishton Ki Dor, Ardhangini, Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Yess Boss, and many more.

Sony SAB recently shared a new promo, teasing viewers about the return of Roshan Sodhi. Check it out here;

