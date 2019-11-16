News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Post Disha Vakani, Priya Ahuja Rajda takes maternity leave

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Nov 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running television shows. The tale and the characters are immensely popular among the loyal viewers. Daya is one such popular character. However, fans have been wondering whether or not Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show as Daya. 

For the uninitiated, Disha had gone on maternity leave two years ago, and is yet to return to the show. Now, another actress is set to join her in that manner as actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for playing the role of Rita Reporter in the show, is all set to begin her maternity leave. 

The actress, with her husband, will be welcoming their first child soon. Her baby shower was attended by some of her co-stars from the show.

 

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Disha Vakani, Priya Ahuja Rajda, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days