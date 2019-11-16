Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Post Disha Vakani, Priya Ahuja Rajda takes maternity leave

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running television shows. The tale and the characters are immensely popular among the loyal viewers. Daya is one such popular character. However, fans have been wondering whether or not Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show as Daya.



For the uninitiated, Disha had gone on maternity leave two years ago, and is yet to return to the show. Now, another actress is set to join her in that manner as actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for playing the role of Rita Reporter in the show, is all set to begin her maternity leave.



The actress, with her husband, will be welcoming their first child soon. Her baby shower was attended by some of her co-stars from the show.



