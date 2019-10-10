Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Promo: Jethalal ecstatic to hear wife Daya call him 'Tapu Ke Papa'

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV series. With its interesting narrative, the show has been successfully entertaining audience.

The characters of the tale too have a huge fan following. In addition to Taarak Mehta, Dr. Hansraj Hathi, Tapu, Babita ji and many more, the character of Jethalal and his wife Dayaben make an important part of the show. Lately, Dayaben has been away from the show and her absence seems to upset everyone including her onscreen husband Jethalal and her fans.

Recently, a new promo has surfaced on the internet which promises Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return on the show and we can't hold back our excitement as we hear her catchphrase in her hysterical voice as she calls out 'Tapu Ke Papa'. Even hubby Jethalal seems to be happy on hearing her voice after such long as he turns nostalgic over the phone. The promo released shows Bapuji, Babita and Jethalal sitting in the common room, while the latter talks to Sundarlal, Dayaben's brother, on the phone. He pretends to act cool and says that the others miss her but his face speaks his happiness as he hears his wife's voice. It is then that we hear Daya's voice calling him out 'Tapu ke papa'.