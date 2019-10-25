Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah regains the numero uno slot across Indian GECs

Neela Tele Films’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has yet again become the number one show across all the General Entertainment Channels (GECs) this week across India. One of the most loved comedy serials, the show has completed over 2800 episodes and is in its 12th year of running. Recently, the show was lauded by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for its contribution towards the nation by promoting several social messages through the show. The family show is the only one of its kind which has run continuously, since it went on air in July of 2008. Aired on Sony SAB TV, the show is created by Mr Asit Kumarr Modi that has maintained a clear lead in the 8.30 PM slot across TV shows.

According to recent ratings, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the No. 1 show across GECs with a humungous viewership.

“Although it always feels great to spread laughter and happiness but being No.1 on the charts does feel special. The strength of TMKOC as a show is a great concept, innovative stories and unique storytelling. Despite so many shows crowding on so many channels, our show has maintained its loyal viewership without any leaps and breaks and continues to deliver great stories. We have addressed several social issues though our show and have always received a pat on the back from our viewers for telling it to them in such a positive and impactful manner. To be number one is surely a good feeling as hard work, focus and dedication never goes waste. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV. We will continue to entertain and keep our audiences laughing as always.”