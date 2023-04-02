Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha writes, “Kab tak bhaagoge sach se..” is he hinting at something with regards to the non-payment of dues by makers?

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's popular sit-com series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been one of the most popular and watched shows since 2008, when it first aired. The show has a massive fan following and has been on the top for a long time.

Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, quit the show a while back, which came as a shocker to many.

Also Read-Tapu breaks Bhide's tuition board in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It was simply assumed that Lodha wasn’t happy with the exclusive contract and pursued other opportunities. But the talented actor who was part of one of India’s longest running TV shows opened up about the topic.

Shailesh was again in the news when it was reported that the actor’s dues were not cleared. Reportedly a 6-figure amount was not cleared of the actor. The makers later released a statement saying the news was baseless.

Lodha has now hinted at something by posting on his social media by posting, “Sun lo… Kab tak bhaagoge sach se, itehaason ko soch liya kar! Har baat pe jhoot bolne wale, kabhi asmaan ki taraf bhi dekh liya kar.”

Reacting on the news a user wrote, “It will feels like damage to them but it’s ok,” another user commnetd, “Aapne kitni aachi tarah Asit Kumarr Modi ko target kiya hai ki pankti main aur karna bhi chhaiye hum sab aapke saath hai.”

Check out the post here;



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-koimoi