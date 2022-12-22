Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani, asking for marriage proposal for YRKKH fame Navika Kotia, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The stunning diva plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for it.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Palak Sindhwani completes 3 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, actress says, "Very happy with my journey and I always wanted to start my career with a TV show as stability matters to me a lot"

Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show.

Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for latest update from her side.

The actress is known to post about her fun times and her lifestyle which is something that the audience really love to see.

Palak is also a very good friend of Navika Kotia who was last seen in the Star Plus’ longest running TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Navika’s entry in show came after a time leap and she played the character of Maya. Navika really impressed the viewers with her acting skills and her charming looks.

The viewers really got something unexpected in Navika’s performance as she showed various shades of her character.

Palak and Navika are known to be very good friends and the fans see the in stories together.

This time, Palak posted a story two of her friends, Navika and Chandni. The post was really appreciated and the fans loved it as Palak posted the story asking for the viewers to contact them regarding marriage.

Sure enough, there were people who contacted and Palak later asked for more.

Check out the story below:

Are you looking for a bride like them?

