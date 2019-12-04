Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : Scooter chor effortlessly steals Bhide's Sakharam

MUMBAI: In today's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide bumps into Abdul who asks him why he is taking Bapuji out especially when he is not well. Bhide says that Bapuji has plans to gift an electronic BP checking machine to his friend on his seventieth birthday.

Finally, Bhide leaves Gokuldham society with Bapuji in tow on his Sakharam. On the way to the shop, Bhide halts near an umbrella stall to buy umbrellas at a throwaway price.

Bhide tells Bapuji about the lucrative offer and wishes to buy a few for his use. And after checking the quality of the umbrellas, he picks a few for Bapuji as well.

But when he lays his eyes on Bhide's Sakharam and finds the key hanging, he decides to make the most of it without wasting a minute. The thief drives Bapuji away without uttering a word, while the latter thinks Bhide has returned.

However, when Bhide returns to the parking lot, he gets shocked after not finding his Sakharam and Bapuji anywhere. He asks the local vendors about his vehicle, but no one has a clue about it. Bhide gets scared after not finding Bapuji anywhere.

On the one hand, Bhide gets tensed, and on the other, Baouji enjoys the scooter ride, without knowing that a thief is driving the vehicle.