Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : Sonu makes a grand entry, surprises her parents

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide and Madhavi are eager to reach railway station as they want to leave for Ratnagiri.

Just when they are about to leave, a bus comes from opposite direction and blocks their way. A group of dancers come out and start performing, leaving everyone surprised. Then a banner is unveiled which reads Welcome back Sonu.

Bhide and Madhavi are pleasantly surprised and so are Tapu Sena and other Gokuldham wasis. Everyone dances with Sonu and are happy to have her back. She tells Tapu Sena how they have lost their challenge.

But Tapu tells Sonu that they along with everyone in the society did every possible thing to stop Bhide and Madhavi.

Everyone agrees with Tapu and Sonu declares them winners. Bhide and Madhavi along with Sonu thank God and offer prayers. She then hugs her parents and spends some time together.

They dance to enjoy the moments together. Tapu Sena also reaches there and they also join the dance.