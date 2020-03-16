Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah takes a hilarious dig at the soaring lemon prices in India

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dedicated a special episode to the soaring lemon prices in India that is making summer lemonade a distant dream. Taking a cue from the astronomical surge in prices, the makers integrated hilarious situations in its latest track that will tickle your funny bone.

In one of the sequences, Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) tells Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) about an order of 50 kg nimbu ka achaar that she has received, and they are worried as they don't have sufficient money to buy the lemons for this order. Later Bhide comes across a lemon auction event! Moreover, serving lemon juice to the guests in the house is shown to be considered a status symbol. Considering the rising prices due to supply shortage of lemons, the day might just not be far when this could become a reality! People are seen preserving their precious lemons in a locker, under tight security to protect them from theft. Those buying lemons from the sabziwala are robbed on their way home. The sabziwala himself is seen armed with a sickle to protect his lemons. The nimbu-mirchi walas at the trafic signals have resorted to using duplicated plastic lemons for keeping up their sales. The jaadu-tona wale babajis are one of the most affected as they have no lemons for their business!

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, "Through our show, we always endeavour to pass on some message to our audience with a touch of humour. It is very important to laugh even in the adversities of life. In the past also we have had episodes around social issues like waste recycling. This time we tried to touch upon the soaring lemon prices in our own humorous way. Lemon is something that is very relevant in our day-to-day lives. We hope the audience enjoys the track. Their validation is what has kept us going all along."

Watch all this and much more in yet another fun-filled episode of Neela Films' Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

