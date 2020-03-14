Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team meets two fans from Surat; check pictures

MUMBAI: Popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining audience with its interesting storyline and amazing performance of the actors.

Every day, the hilarious drama unfolds a new twist keeping the fans on the edge of their seats and tickles their funny bones. Running successfully for almost 12 years, the show has made a special place in the hearts of people and has a huge fan following. Recently, two lucky fans got a chance to meet the TMKOC team. These lucky people were two brothers from Surat, who had a fun-filled meet and greet session with the Tapu Sena, Iyer, Abdul and Popatlal. The fan brothers of the show, Viral and Shyam Rajani were invited to the sets and got a chance to spend some quality time with the Gokudhamites.

They received TMKOC goodie bags and t-shirts as a token of appreciation. Moreover, Tapu Sena also went live with them on TMKOC’s official Instagram account. An elated Shyam shared his experience about the meeting and said, “We will always stay connected with TMKOC no matter which part of the world we are in. Thank you for such happiness and yes, congratulations in advance as TMKOC is going to complete 3000 Happysodes on 26th May and 12 years in July 2020.”

Check out their pictures here:

Credits: Pinkvilla