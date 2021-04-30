Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This was Babita's character's name in the original literature

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will complete 13 years soon. Duniya Ne Undha Chashma has been adapted by producer Asit Kumarr Modi in the form of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

To make it a family sitcom, the producer had to mellow down the original content and its characters. Duniya Ne Undha Chashma was a popular piece in Chitralekha’s magazine with content and characters not suitable for family viewing.

Speaking of Babita‘s character, in Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, the character’s name is not Babita and she is shown as a social worker. She’s the most beautiful woman and is popularly referred to as ‘Mala ni Hema Malini’ (Hema Malini of chawl).

While speaking for TEDxNHLMMC, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared his inspiring story. He shared how he was inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s work ethic and principles. Asit was clear about making a comedy show that will make people laugh on daily basis, but he had no concept. Jatin Kanakia came to his rescue. It was the late actor who suggested Asit to adapt Duniya Ne Undha Chashma to make a comedy show.

